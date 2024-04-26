NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a smoky scene in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a fire broke out inside of a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a house fire near Northwest 146th Street and Second Avenue, just after 6:15 p.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews encountered substantial smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Due to the need for additional resources, the call was upgraded to a First Alarm fire.

Units were able to locate the source of the fire in a bedroom, quickly initiated a fire attack and were able to put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries, but unfortunately, one of the family’s pets perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

