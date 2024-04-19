MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 150th Terrace and 89th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the house.

Firefighters arrived and managed to knock down the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains unclear.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.