Firefighters extinguish house fire in Cutler Bay; no injuries

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a home in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire alarm of a house near Southwest 97th Avenue and Sterling Drive in Culter Bay, at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said everyone inside the house made it out safely, and firefighters were able to put out those flames within 20 minutes.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.