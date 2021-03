OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A house went up in smoke in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire breaking out Wednesday morning at the house near Northwest 20th Avenue and Service Road.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

