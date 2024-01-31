CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a residence in Cutler Bay that went up in flames on Wednesday.

New Ring video showed the intensity of the blaze as smoke and fire engulfed the property along Belmont Drive and Southwest 198th Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue contained the fire and reported that there were no injuries as a results of the inferno.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.