MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters battled an overnight boat blaze in Miami, Saturday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a marina located in the area of Northeast 78th Street and Eighth Avenue, early Saturday morning.

The flames had fully consumed the vessel by the time crews arrived.

Officials said they were able to control the fire in under 30 minutes, but the boat was destroyed.

Fortunately, no one was on board. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

