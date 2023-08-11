MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Miami Lakes apartment that forced people out of their homes on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the one-alarm fire occurred just before 6 a.m.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce showed smoke as it seeped out of the building. Residents of the apartment complex were seen in the parking lot of the property.

After the blaze was put out, firefighters blocked off an apartment on the first floor of the building.

Fire officials reported no injuries or transports as 12 units worked on extinguishing the flames.

An investigation into how the fire started is now underway.

