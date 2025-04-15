HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have gotten a blaze on a commercial building in Hialeah under control, officials said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue confirmed crews were working to contain a blaze at 162th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Several fire units were captured battling the flames. Soon after, the flames were extinguished.

Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

