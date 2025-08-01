MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that sparked in a building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street, at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

7News cameras captured smoke coming from the building as crews battled the blaze and police officers blocked off the nearby roads.

The fire forced neighbors to evacuate their homes.

“They came knocking on our apartments to exit the building because the building in the back of the property was turning on fire,” said area resident Samuel Palacios. “There was a neighbor that was washing their clothes and noticed a burning smell for about like an hour to two hours, and that’s when we noticed, well, they noticed that the building was on fire.”

Crews managed to put out the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.

