SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday.

The homeowner said the inside of the house took severe damage.

Maggie Castro with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue described the intensity of the blaze.

“We found flames coming out of the window — out of the front of the house and heavy smoke,” said Castro. “Smoke banking down — approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So, there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control within 20 minutes.”

It took 20 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

