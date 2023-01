NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

