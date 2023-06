MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami, Monday morning.

Officials said, around 4:15 a.m., fire rescue crews arrived at the residence on Northwest 51st Street and extinguished the flames within minutes.

No injuries were reported and the owner of the home did not require assistance, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.