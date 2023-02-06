MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire broke out in Miami Gardens, Monday morning.

Just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire along Northwest 209th Street and 38th Place.

When fire crews arrived, they quickly controlled the blaze.

No injures were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.