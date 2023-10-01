HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue teams responded to a Hialeah apartment complex after flames shot out from a residence, Saturday.

According to police, firefighters responded to an apartment on West 42nd Street where they immediately worked to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen after it was quickly extinguished.

Hialeah Fire Rescue posted photos of the incident on its Instagram profile. The caption read, in part:

“… The fire was extinguished without incident and firefighters prevented the spread of the fire to neighboring units. The fire began in the kitchen and the cause is currently under investigation.”

