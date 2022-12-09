SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a family of four without a place to call home.

A fire broke out inside a house on Southwest 178th Terrace, near 152nd Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Friday.

“There was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Maggie Castro

Ring surveillance video showed firefighters putting on their gear before they went into the residence.

“We found flames coming out of the window — out of the front of the house and heavy smoke,” said Castro. “Smoke banking down, approximately halfway down from the ceiling.”

The family of four who live in the home were able to escape safely, but homeowner Juan Forte said they feel devastated.

Forte said he rushed his family out.

“I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my cat, my kids,” he said as he fought back tears.

He managed to save all his pets except for one bird.

The emotions were overwhelming for the homeowner as he and his loved ones watched helplessly while their home burned close to the holidays.

“Something that you’ve been building out here all your life, and it’s gone,” said Forte.

Forte said the inside of the house sustained severe damage.

Crews said they were able to put out the flames within about 20 minutes.

“We were able to get here quickly, be able to put out the fire as quickly as we did and be able to save the rest of the house,” said Castro.

Forte was told by fire officials that the fire was electrical.

“Supposedly, two of the investigators [said] something blew up from the wall, some electrical things,” he said.

It took 20 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The Fortes are looking for a place to stay as they assess the damage to their home. They said they have fire damage throughout their home, in different rooms and up to the roof of the house.

“I don’t think there’s anything you could save in there,” said Forte.

Daylight showed just how much the family lost. Nevertheless, Forte said, he is grateful the outcome was not worse.

“Thank God my kids are alive,” he said.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

