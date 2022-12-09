SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

A fire broke out inside a house on Southwest 178th Terrace, near 152nd Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen putting on their gear before going into the residence.

“We found flames coming out of the window — out of the front of the house and heavy smoke,” said MDFR spokesperson Maggie Castro. “Smoke banking down, approximately halfway down from the ceiling.”

The family of four who live in the home were able to escape safely, but homeowner Juan Forte said they feel devastated.

Forte said he rushed his family out.

“[After], I was just trying to save my bird, my dog and my cat,” he said.

He managed to save all his pets except for his bird.

Forte said the inside of the house sustained severe damage.

Crews said they were able to put out the flames within about 20 minutes.

“We were able to get here quickly, able to put out the fire as quickly as we did and be able to save the rest of the house,” said Castro.

Forte was told by fire officials that the fire was electrical.

“Supposedly, two of the investigators [said] something blew up from the wall, electrical things,” he said.

It took 20 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The Fortes are looking for a place to stay as they assess the damage to their home. They said they have fire damage throughout their home, in different rooms and up to the roof of the house.

“I don’t think there’s anything you could save in there,” said Forte.

Daylight showed just how much the family lost. Nevertheless, Forte said, he is grateful the outcome was not worse.

“Thank God my kids are alive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.