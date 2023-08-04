MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department responded to a duplex blaze that has left one person hospitalized and one dog dead.

On Friday, just before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at 3448 SW 15th St. and were met with a two-story residential duplex engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters extended hose lines into the building to maintain and extinguish the flames.

Within minutes, the fire was extinguished, but responders discovered the lifeless body of a dog within the residence.

Paramedics on the scene assessed two adult residents for injuries sustained during the ordeal.

One of the occupants, an adult male, endured burns to the arms and face; he was transported to Jackson Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. As of the latest update, the patient is in stable condition.

The American Red Cross has provided necessary assistance and support for the six people that have been displaced due to the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown at this time.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit has been called in to conduct a thorough investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this destructive incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.