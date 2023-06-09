MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cement trucks were severely damaged after a blaze broke out at a concrete plant in Miami Gardens.

On Friday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Ozinga Golden Glades Plant, located at 17301 N.W. 2nd Ave., and quickly extinguished the flames.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Investigators remained on the scene as they determine the cause.

