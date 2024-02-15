MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at an abandoned church in Miami.

The blaze reportedly started around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at Good News Little River Church, located at 495 NW 79th St. When fire crews arrived, they requested additional resources as heavy smoked billowed from the windows.

Officials said once firefighters made entry, they worked to extinguish the rest of the flames and a search was conducted for any victims. Two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion but did not need to be transported.

Fire units faced challenges as the floors and roof was compromised, limiting the firefighters to the first floor.

The blaze was contained within 45 minutes and is now under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.