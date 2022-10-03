COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Coconut Grove.

An abandoned building was found ablaze on Main Highway near Commodore Plaza around 3 a.m., Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to the fire quickly and had it under control in under one hour.

At least five fire trucks were on the scene around 5 a.m. still working on extinguishing the flames.

Crews have closed off a portion of the highway as a safety precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.