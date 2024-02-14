MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple of fires along the overpass of Interstate 95 was quickly extinguished after fire crews arrived at the scene.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, 7Skyforce was over the blaze near 195th Avenue and Northwest 69th Street where black smoke billowed from the inferno. Firefighters arrived at the scene to work on extinguishing the blaze.

According to 7News’ Steven Gray, there appeared to be tires and garbage on fire, causing toxic black smoke to engulf the air. Residents nearby were advised to keep windows closed as this smoke can be harmful.

Just a few feet away, another pile of trash was up in flames. A few minutes after Miami Fire Rescue arrived, the blaze appeared to be extinguished and under control.

After the blaze was extinguished, fire crews remained in the area to evaluate the damage.

Any time there is a high heat fire near cement, an inspection needs to figure out if there was any deterioration to the structure. An inspector was dispatched and is expected to arrive soon.

