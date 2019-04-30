Firefighters continue battling grass fire that temporarily caused road closures in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are still working to extinguish a grass fire that temporarily forced authorities to shut down Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

Miccosukee Police units responded to the area about five miles west of Krome Avenue at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The 10-acre fire quickly spread to 240 acres and has not been contained.

About a 10 acre grass fire reported in the area of Krome Avenue and 8th Street in west Miami-Dade. Winds pushing smoke west toward SW Florida. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/uavPIOhpOr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2019

After observing the size of the fire, officials determined Southwest Eighth Street/Highway 41 had to be shut down in both directions.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 41 has since returned to normal.

7Skyforce HD hovered near the scene where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chopper could be seen flying low over a canal as it scooped up water to drop on the blaze.

“Our main goal is to keep the fire from getting into the small area of homes and also to keep the fire from jumping across Highway 41, so any time the fire gets near the highway, we make sure to keep it in control,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Miller. “We’ve also been protecting the structures, both by ground and by air.”

A second helicopter went even closer to the fire to rescue a weather station planted in the Everglades.

“The wind turned south, embers could jump Highway 41, and then the fire could be running with the strong east wind in the Miccosukee tribal lands,” said Scott Peterich with the Florida Forest Service.

An isolated group of homes could also be seen dangerously close to the flames.

Firefighters have evacuated the nearby development.

Rescue crews are also working on the ground to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, police have been turning motorists away from the area.

“Fires happen. You gotta do what you gotta do and get rerouted,” said one driver.

“Hopefully, we can get in. If we can get up to Everglades. Hopefully, one of our guys can get us through. If we have to, we’ll take an airboat,” added another motorist.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Miccosukee Police and Fire Rescue units as well as Florida Forest Service officers will remain on scene throughout the night to keep an eye on the blaze.

