Officials are investigating the cause of a blaze after firefighters battled a fierce boat fire that erupted on Monday night.

The flames sparked on a vessel located off 5000 Island Estates Drive, near Williams Island. No individuals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident.

Despite encountering difficulty in accessing the engine room, crews eventually gained control and successfully extinguished the blaze.

As of now, the cause of the boat fire remains unknown. Investigators are actively examining the scene to determine the factors that sparked the blaze.