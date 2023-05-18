Firefighters were busy extinguishing a house fire in Palmetto Bay when things took an unexpected turn: a piece of equipment struck a fire hydrant, creating quite a mess.

The incident occurred near Southwest 148th Street and 80th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Fortunately, everyone inside the house managed to evacuate safely, according to officials from the Miami-Dade Fire Department.

The impact caused water to gush out from the hydrant. However, there was no major water main breakage.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews promptly arrived at the scene to shut off the water flow from the hydrant and prevent any further spillage.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, trying to piece together what sparked the incident.

