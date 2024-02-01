DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters said a blaze at a laundry service building in Opa-locka took approximately an hour to extinguish, bringing the commercial structure fire under control.

The fire took place at AQUATEX Commercial Laundry, located at 13063 NW 42nd Ave., after two alarms went off inside the establishment on Wednesday just before midnight.

Live video footage captured the aftermath of damaged linens, pillow cases and bedding material on Tuesday morning.

Although the structure was significantly damaged, the owner told 7News that he does not believe the building to be a total loss.

Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of this fire. An investigation to find the cause of the flames is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.