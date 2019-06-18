Firefighter injured while battling Miami Gardens storage building blaze

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a Miami Gardens storage facility.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to Public Storage along Northwest 170th Street and Fourth Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control around an hour later.

Officials said several people were inside the building when a storage unit burst into flames.

The fire spread to two adjacent units.

A firefighter was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after sustaining a minor injury.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

