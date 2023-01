MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured after battling flames in Miami.

Saturday morning, a fire broke out inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue.

The firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the home was destroyed and five people were displaced.

