WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction amid the ongoing wildfires fight in West Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the firefighter suffered an allergic reaction to a bug bite while fighting the fire around Mile Marker 33 on Thursday afternoon.

The firefighter was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The hospitalization came as fire crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, FFS and other agencies keep battling two active brush fires.

Over 40 MDFR units have been deployed by air and ground to contain and extinguish the flames.

According to the FFS, the Quarry 2 Fire has burned 15,900 acres and is 50% contained. The Well Fire has burned 500 acres and is 25% contained, as of Thursday afternoon.

Krome Avenue from Ockeechobee Road and Southwest Eighth Street remains closed amid the fire fight.

Officials said the current wind pattern is pushing the smoke away from residential areas.

Residents are urged to remain indoors and limit outdoor activity if wind conditions change and smoke is present in the area, especially for people with respiratory conditions.

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