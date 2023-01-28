MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning.

The unit was destroyed.

Officials said the firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Five people have been displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

