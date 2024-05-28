OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - After years of legal battles, fired Opa-locka police chief James Dobson has won a settlement after once being accused of corruption.

Dobson was fired in 2020 after an outside review claimed that the department wasn’t responding to calls professionally and had morale issues.

Dobson claimed that the review came because he had stood up for an officer who pulled over a family member of the mayor at the time.

The city has agreed to pay Dobson $500,000.

