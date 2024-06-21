DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Doral Police officer is taking legal action, after he said he was wrongfully terminated, and how he was let go is what really upset him.

Speaking exclusively with 7News on Thursday, Jose Seiglie became emotional when talking about his termination from the department in May.

“I was born in this town. I’m a Miamian, and I don’t make no apologies for that,” he said. “I love my city. I love my people.”

The tough, old school police officer is all broken up over how he got fired.

“They escorted me to my house like a common criminal, after 45 years in this profession, to pick up my uniforms, like if I was some kind of freaking criminal,” he said.

Seiglie, 66, said his dismissal was unjust, adding it was retaliation for informing city officials about rampant problems within the police force.

When asked how his firing has weighed on him and his family, Seiglie replied, “This has taken a toll.” He then broke down in tears.

Seiglie, a former ranking member of the Miami Police Department before becoming a major 11 years ago with Doral Police, has hired Michael Pizzi as his attorney.

“The public safety of Doral residents is being jeopardized on a daily basis,” said Pizzi.

With Pizzi by his side, Seiglie has filed a lawsuit again the City of Doral and Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

“He wants to be compensated for the emotional damages,” said Pizzi.

According to the lawsuit, Seiglie is “seeking damages in excess of $2,000,000.00,” back pay and demanding his job back.

The lawsuit also cites an “inexperienced and overwhelmed Police Chief,” Edwin Lopez.

In addition, the lawsuit claims officers are leaving the law enforcement agency in droves, and the department is fudging crime statistics.

Pizzi and Seiglie also singled out for criticism the handling of the April 6 police-involved shooting at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral, which claimed the life of a young security guard and left a police officers and others injured.

“There’s no respect for veterans, seniority,” said Seiglie.

7News asked to interview Fraga. A representative for her said hiring and firing police officers does not fall under the authority of the mayor’s office.

“Let me continue doing my job to make the city safe and better for the employees,” said Seiglie.

When asked whether he feels that it’s unsafe in Doral, Seiglie replied, “Yes, sir.”

He accused Doral Police of “not conducting investigations properly and threatening employees with internal affairs investigations.”

When asked why the department said he was fired, Seiglie replied, “For calling the police chief ‘a lightweight’ and the deputy chief ‘a piece of [expletive].'”

Now, Seiglie said, he’ll see them in court.

“I will fight for everybody in that department to make sure that they’re treated fairly,” he said.

Pizzi said he will also file a separate age discrimination suit against the police department.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.