MIAMI (WSVN) - An overnight fire in Miami that charred two cars in Miami has sparked a police investigation.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast 71st Street and Eighth Avenue, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

There were no injuries.

Police are attempting to determine how the fire started.

