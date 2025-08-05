NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire that happened in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood is under investigation.

It happened in the area of Northwest 33rd Avenue and 101 Street.

Flames and heavy smoke clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

A man was sleeping inside the house when the fire first broke out.

“I was inside. I was lying in my room and all of a sudden I heard a bam,” said Augustine Iyala.”I said I don’t have nothing in the kitchen out. So let me go out there. I pulled forward the refrigerator but I couldn’t take it”

Iyala was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported.

