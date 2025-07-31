MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews controlled a blaze that sparked at a church in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to call of a fire near Northwest 184th terrace and Seventh Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured heavy smoke rising from the building and firefighters battling the blaze.

Officials said that they began a fire attack upon arrival, quickly taming the fire after gaining access to its roof.

The fire is said to have ignited in the church’s attic, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

