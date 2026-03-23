BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a fully engulfed house fire Monday afternoon in Bay Harbor Islands, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out on the 1300 block of 100th Street.

According to MDFR, crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the single-family structure and immediately began attacking the blaze before transitioning to a defensive operation.

The call has been upgraded to a first alarm due to the need for additional units, with firefighters working to protect nearby structures from flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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