NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a recreational vehicle camper caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2100 block of Northwest 96th Terrace, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to a house nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

