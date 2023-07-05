NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a recreational vehicle camper caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2100 block of Northwest 96th Terrace, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to a house nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox