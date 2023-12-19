HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - What started as a motorcycle fire became an intense inferno at a gas station in Hialeah.

The flames engulfed the gas station near West 4th Avenue and 19th Street on early Monday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze before it could reach nearby propane tanks.

Nobody was hurt as investigators now look to figure out how the motorcycle that started all of this first caught fire.

