MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a business in a strip mall in Little Havana.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 24th Court and Eighth Street, Wednesday night.

Officials said over 60 firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire that impacted four to five businesses in the strip mall.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear how the fire started.

Fire officials are looking for hotspots across the impacted area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.