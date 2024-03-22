MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in South Beach rushed to a smoky situation billowing from beneath a building.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Collins Avenue and 16th Street, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the flames sparked in an underground electrical vault.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The city issued an alert urging people to avoid Collins Ave between 15th and 16th streets due to fire department activity.

Crews have since brought the blaze under control.

Fire crews called Florida Power and Light to check the vault for damage.

