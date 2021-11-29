NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames sparked in the attic of a house in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 66th Place, near 200th Terrace, late Sunday morning.

Crews encountered heavy smoke shooting from the structure.

The people who live in the home were able to escape safely. Officials believe they evacuated and called for help from a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

