Fire sparks at Sweetwater asphalt plant; no injuries

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through an asphalt plant in Sweetwater after, officials said, a filtration system caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units reported to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 10th Avenue, near 17th Street, at around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said crews found the filtration system on fire. Aerial crews helped firefighters on the ground battle the flames.

The plant was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

It took firefighters a few hours to contain the fire.

Officials said these types of fires are difficult to put out because asphalt is flammable at higher temperatures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.