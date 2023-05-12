SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a fire that broke out at a plant nursery in Southwest Miami-Dade and spread to a tractor-trailer.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the blaze at a farmland located near Southwest 210th Street and 172nd Avenue as firefighters doused the flames, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Twenty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the nursery.

Firefighters deployed a hose line to attack the fire. They had to use a nearby water well in the area to augment the water supply needed to extinguish the fire.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to some tires next to the trailer, as well as several semi-trucks parked nearby.

As of 5:40 pm, crews have knocked down most of the fire, but units remain at the scene putting out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

