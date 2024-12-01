SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first-alarm house blaze on Southwest 187th Avenue and 216th Street, just after 5:35 a.m. on Saturday.

More than 35 trucks were needed to knock down the fire that ripped through the two-story residence. The flames also spread to a trailer on the property.

Video recorded by MDFR shows the home fully engulfed in flames and dark smoke billowing into the early morning sky.

Firefighters said there weren’t enough hydrants, so they had to resort to using nearby bodies of water to their advantage.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

