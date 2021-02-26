Fire sparks at Opa-Locka junkyard; no reported injuries

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in an Opa-Locka junkyard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze at a recycling facility along Northwest 132nd Street and Cairo Lane, at around 12:50 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Dark clouds of smoke were seen coming from burning cars.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

