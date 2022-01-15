NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a three-story apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade left one of the units charred and left 11 people without a place to call home.

Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 95th Street, just before 3:15 a.m., Saturday.

Video captured firefighters breaking glass as plumes of dark smoke shot through a window.

“It could have been a whole lot worse had we not responded promptly,” said MDFR Firefighter Megan Todaro.

The first floor of the structure became completely engulfed in flames.

Resident Akeem Jimenez said he heard a loud noise.

:All I heard was a boom, so me and my uncle rushed downstairs to see what was going on,” he said.

When they got downstairs, Jimenez said, they found a neighbors struggling with an electric bicycle.

“It was like sparking, and then, as soon as he tried to push it out the door, it caught flames,” he said.

The bike set off what Jimenez described as an explosion.

“I heard the commotion outside, and I came and looked out the window, and I saw the smoke, so right away I got my shoes and went next door and wake my neighbors up,” said a resident.

But it’s what residents did not hear that, they said, made the fire even more dangerous.

“No smoke alarms went off, not one, and that’s a problem. That is a major problem,” said a resident.

Black smoke filled one of the units as neighbors ran up and down the halls and banged on doors.

“I heard like a little kid, he was like, ‘Ahhh!’ so I ran up there, opened the door, and I was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on!'” said Jimenez.

Paramedics transported four adults and two children from that unit to an area hospital.

“The homeowner was able to evacuate safely,” said Todoro.

But everything he owns was destroyed. Inside the unit, nothing was left but a charred mess.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the people who were impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

