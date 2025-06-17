COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dockside fire in Coconut Grove burned through two boats Tuesday, leaving both vessels charred before crews could douse the flames.

The City of Miami Fire Department said they responded to reports of a boat fire at Three Groves Isle Drive just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday.

At the location, crews found two vessels fully engulfed in flames. After assessing the fire and its potential risk factors, officials upgraded the blaze to a Code 1, in which additional fire resources like a fireboat and hazardous teams were deployed.

Fire officials began an aggressive fire attack and worked swiftly to put out the blaze, utilizing foam to help suppress the raging flames.

Within 10 minutes the fire was brought under control. It did not spread to nearby boats and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, much of the damage sustained to the two boats were to their exterior sides, no interior damage was reported.

The affected vessels ranged from 30 to 40 feet in length, while the nearby boats measured between 26 and 36 feet and merely suffered heat exposure.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is on scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

