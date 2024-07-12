MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Smoke and flames ripped through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens, leading firefighters to come to the rescue of a family pet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 191st Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews worked fast to save parts of the home as the flames gutted the house.

Homeowner Jean Lundy said fire officials told him that the fire went through the attic and throughout the house.

“If you go inside, you see the roof, everything, you know, fall apart. Nothing we can do about it, you know,” he said.

Lundy said he fears that his family of five, including two children, will never be able to live in the home again.

“No, no, this is a write-off. Total loss,” said Lundy.

Fire crews said no one was home when the fire ignited, so no injuries were reported.

Lundy’s family said they are very thankful for that.

“All I can say is God is good, because usually, my mom is asleep in there, and she’s a hard sleeper, with the baby, with my daughter,” said Sandra Love, Lundy’s stepdaughter.

But the family’s dog, Curly, was inside the house when the fire occurred.

“Once they saw him, he was already passed out, gone. They told me he was dead. They stayed on him for an hour,” said Love.

First responders were able to revive the pooch and reunite the canine with his family.

“We treat him like a child at the end of the day, especially our daughter. At the end of the day, she treats him like her baby,” said a family member.

“She would’ve really been devastated, so I’m happy. Whoever that paramedic is that was working on him for over an hour, I wanna thank him,” said Emmanuela Alexis.

Love said that, despite the home being gutted by the flames, her loved ones and their prized pet are OK.

“God has truly – there has to be an angel there, like, that knew, ‘This is what’s going to happen, everyone get out of the house,'” said Love.

Florida Power & Light crews also responded to the scene. Family members said they called FPL about a line behind the house.

In a statement, FPL said:

We are aware of a downed wire in a Northwest Miami neighborhood affecting 11 customers in the area. Our crews are working to restore service safely and as quickly as possible. We are investigating the incident and are working closely with Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue. Please contact Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue for information. Jason Lopez, FPL Communications Specialist

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are also assisting the family affected by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

