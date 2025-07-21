NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire ripped through a home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Crews responded to the flames near Northeast 150th Street and 14th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters had to pry open hurricane shutters on one of the home’s windows to douse the blaze.

The house suffered minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

