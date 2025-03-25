HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Hollywood and is working to knock down the flames.

The fire happened in the area of North 32nd Street and North 64th Avenue.

Firefighters have conducted a preliminary search of the residence and it appears it was vacant at the time of the fire.

Aerial view from 7Skyforce showed thin clouds of white smoke emitting from the roof as crews hosed down the exterior of the structure.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.