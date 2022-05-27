SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a car that crashed into a retention pond.

The car crashed into a body of water west of the Turnpike at Southwest Eighth Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

A dive team was at the scene and rushed into the water to rescue an elderly female. An adult male was also pulled from the water

The woman was giving CPR by first responders once she was out of the water and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital.

Police and fire rescue divers were in the water over the submerged vehicle.

According to reports, there is the possibility that a small child was inside the vehicle when it crashed into the water.

The vehicle is believed to have gone off an exit ramp at the Turnpike.

Good Samaritans that saw the crash jumped into the water to assist the elderly woman.

Police snipers are on the scene to protect divers from alligators that are in the water. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been called out to the scene.

Live unedited video from 7Skyforce. Viewer discretion advised.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.